Thieves crash car into Chicago sneaker store for the 3rd time in 2 years

Thieves crash car into Chicago sneaker store for the 3rd time in 2 years

Thieves crash car into Chicago sneaker store for the 3rd time in 2 years

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Glass shattered everywhere as surveillance video shows it's the second day in a row where suspects have used a car to burglarize a business.

CBS 2's Shardaa Gray spoke to the owners who are left picking up the pieces.

It's now a cleanup process for the Flee Club. The windows are boarded up after a group used an SUV to smash into the business. The brazen act was all caught on surveillance video.

It's heartbreak for Flee Club co-owner Sabrian Sledge.

He said it's the third time his business has been burglarized within two years.

"We got hit twice like, within a month's time. So that was really tough because we were new over here. So we didn't want that kind of stigma around, that you bring in some trouble into the area and it's not," Sledge said. "It's bringing in a lot of positivity. It really bridges the gap."

Surveillance video showed the driver attempting to drive through the window.

They tried a second time and once they got past the broken glass, the person drove into the business. Five to six people jumped out and grabbed whatever they could find.

Another angle shows the suspects running in and out of the store with valuable merchandise.

"I'm just tired of it. I'm just trying to make a living," said owner Darris Kelly.

The same thing happened to Endless Supply Sneaker Boutique and Little Black Dress just a day ago.

Five to six suspects used two cars to plow into the businesses.

One of the vehicles was stolen.

"Whenever I see that, with anybody, I have compassion for them," Sleedge said.

Just like Endless Supply, Sledge said they have customers that range from NBA players to rappers.

"All we're just trying to do is elevate as a business. You know we want to grow," Sledge said. "We want to have multiple locations in our city, but they're making it real tough for that right now."

CBS 2 wanted to know why these suspects were targeting such high-end stores.

"I think social media plays a lot of into it. People you know, they want to have it all," Sledge said.

Since they were hit so many times, the owners said they're trying to figure out if they should reopen.