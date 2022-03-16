Thief smashes door of Mexican restaurant, steals $500

Thief smashes door of Mexican restaurant, gets away with $500

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The owner of a Mexican restaurant in Chicago's Ashburn neighborhood was busy cleaning up glass Wednesday morning after a thief smashed the door to get inside.

It's on 79th and Hamlin. Surveillance video shows a man grabbing more than $500 from the register.

The owner told CBS 2 the man broke in at 2:20 Wednesday morning. The thief used a rock to break the glass but only took the cash.