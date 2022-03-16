Watch CBS News

Thief smashes door of Mexican restaurant, steals $500

By CBSChicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

Thief smashes door of Mexican restaurant, gets away with $500 00:24

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The owner of a Mexican restaurant in Chicago's Ashburn neighborhood was busy cleaning up glass Wednesday morning after a thief smashed the door to get inside.

It's on 79th and Hamlin. Surveillance video shows a man grabbing more than $500 from the register.

The owner told CBS 2 the man broke in at 2:20 Wednesday morning. The thief used a rock to break the glass but only took the cash.

CBSChicago Team
cbs2-chicago-logo-bluegold-2018.png

The CBSChicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on March 16, 2022 / 11:35 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.