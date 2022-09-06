'They're not worried about who's watching': Residents upset about rash of car thefts, vandalism in broad daylight

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A warning from Chicago police about a string of car thefts.

Police are asking some residents in the Douglas neighborhood to be on high alert after 13 cars were broken into. CBS 2's Shardaa Gray spoke residents about the concern.

"It was broken on this side."

Vince Reeves has lived at the Dearborn Home Apartments for six years and this is the first time his vehicle was vandalized.

"It cost me $600 to have a side window replaced. I had to go through insurance. It was a $500 deductible plus $100 to install the window."

His SUV was broken in April, but in the month of August, Chicago police are investigating 13 cars that were broken into, specifically in the Dearborn Homes Apartments between 27th street and 30th on State Street.

It's a development of the Chicago Housing Authority.

"The vandalism is ridiculous. I don't know what they be looking for because I don't leave no valuables in my car. And I'm sure anybody with good sense won't leave valuables in their car," Reeves said.

Chicago police say between August 3 and August 31, nine cars were broken into on State Street, three on Federal and one on 30th. Police said the break-ins happened in all hours of the day.

"Both times that I've seen these young men do that (when) it's bright day light."

One resident, who didn't want to be named, said she's seen break-in's after she dropped her kids off at school.

"So what time is that? Like 8:00 in the morning? 9:00 in the morning. So they're not worried about who is watching."

Chicago police are asking residents to be aware of their surroundings, don't leave your vehicle unlocked, install a security/anti-theft system in their car and park in a well-lit areas.

Residents said they've already taken those precautions.

"I live on the front side of the building. I park where I can see my car. That's about the only thing that I can do," said Dearborn resident Latisha Simmons. "If I come home early enough, then I'll park close enough, but after certain hours, we have to park down this way."

CBS 2 reached out to the Chicago Housing Authority (CHA) about the break-ins, but have not heard back.