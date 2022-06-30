'There's been so many roadblocks': Star Farm Chicago in Back of the Yards plans to open market next year

Star Farm transforming vacant building into market in Back of the Yards

CHICAGO (CBS) – Roadblocks. We all face them at some point. Even community groups who are trying to do good.

Our Steven Graves introduces us to one that is getting a huge helping hand as they push to fix food insecurity.

You cannot understand Stephanie Dunn's excitement over a vacant building until you hear her talk about what she envisions it to be.

"Plenty of natural light. As well as a wonderful outdoor space for our clients to come and dine."

She runs 'Star Farm Chicago' in her beloved home neighborhood in Back of the Yards -- operating urban farms and selling from a 'mobile' farmers market in an area with few healthy food options.

"Really what the community deserves is an adequate food resource. A permanent food resource," Dunn said.

A brick-and-mortar market is what Dunn imagined when she bought the building at 53rd and Ashland in 2020.

"There's been so many roadblocks," she said.

Setbacks with construction and material costs made worse by the pandemic.

"While we think the impact of the pandemic may be coming to a close, for communities of color, they are still feeling it deeply, "said Gloria Castillo, Executive Director of We Rise Together.

And recently, for Star Farm, it was a feeling of gratitude after getting a grant.

Part of a $4.5 million grant provided by "We Rise Together" -- a group of corporate and charitable funders.

Their 5-year initiative focuses on Black and Latinx community build-back from the pandemic.

"Unless we have a holistic thriving holistic Chicago, no one will benefit," Dunn said.

Star Farm is just one of six projects across the Chicagoland's South and West sides to get help addressing issues like job loss and food inequities.

A vacant shell of a building soon becoming a market.

"Just knowing they saw this project in this part of the city made us all feel very seen. Made our project even more validated," Dunn said.

A dream growing into reality -- creating healthy options and future farmers.

We Rise Together aims to give out $23 million in grants over the next few years. Star Farm hopes to have its building fully renovated by June 2023.