Meet the women of The Licorice Project, a support network connecting breast cancer patients and survivors

A group of strong, kind and funny women who have all survived breast cancer joined together to create a group called The Licorice Project.

The group, comprised wholly of volunteers, has created a support system to connect breast cancer patients and survivors.

"Really what we want to do is connect people and share resources and we want to spread some unexpected joy to people who are on this journey," said co-founder Katie Clarke.

On the day CBS News Chicago caught up with The Licorice project, they were gathered at Kendra Olvany's north suburban home to fill 80 gift bags.

All of the women in attendance got "the call" from their doctor, telling them they had breast cancer.

Kendra and Katie started The Licorice Project after getting their own bad news; Katie was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2011, and Kentra thought "How can I help?"

"As part of the coding classes I was taking, we had to do a project," Kendra said. "I thought doing a real world project would be helpful."

As she started talking to people and interviewing, Kendra said they found they were really onto something.

"There is a need here that's not being met," she said.

The Licorice Project offers in-person events, a website full of resources and a private Facebook group that's considered a 24/7 godsend.

"No matter what time of night, I could send a message, 'I'm experiencing this. Is anyone else experiencing this?' Always somebody would respond with, 'Yes, I'm going through the same thing, it's normal,'" said survivor Tracy De Lanauze.

"It's kind of like a foxhole friendship. You're all in the same boat and you kind of cling to each other," said Meg Metzler, survivor and Licorice Project board member.

Sharing their stories brings the women together. Patricia Miller said the group's community knew what to say when her family couldn't find the words.

"They didn't know what to do and what to say because they were struggling with it as well," she said. "Connecting with TLP gave me a support group straight off the bat."

Back in Kendra's living room, the gifts are wrapped and ready to go into the bags. Each gift bag will be sent to new Licorice Project members to help them through their day.

As an added benefit, women who started as strangers are now friends, which is just what the sisters had in mind.

"You can really reach out and say, 'When will this end?' Or you can vent; I'm having a really bad day or a really good day," said Heather Chamberlin, survivor and board member.

"Even though it's a very heavy topic, it's very joyful to see how people come together and help each other," Kendra said. "It really guides everything we do. We're constantly looking for what a way we can spread a little joy and brighten someone's day."

The sisters said the group's name was inspired by crowds who gave out licorice to people participating in walks to fund breast cancer research.

