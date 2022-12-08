The Gluszek Food Drive display underway in Midlothian for holiday season

The Gluszek Food Drive display underway in Midlothian for holiday season

The Gluszek Food Drive display underway in Midlothian for holiday season

CHICGAO (CBS)-- A local holiday food drive is back for the holiday season in Midlothian.

Dylan started his own local food drive, The Gluszek Food, back in 2017, when he was just a freshman in high school and has kept it going ever since.

Over the past five years, he says he's collected more than 50,000 pounds of food to donate.

This year's goal is to raise 20,000 pounds of donations. All the goods collected will go to local pantries in Midlothian and Tinley Park.

You can check out his light display, at 3939 147th Place,and donate, now through January 1.