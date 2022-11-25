Chicago Weekend Shootings: 2 dead, 4 wounded in shootings over Thanksgiving weekend

CHICAGO (CBS) – At least two people are dead, and four others are wounded in shootings during the Thanksgiving weekend in the city. The ages of the victims range from 16 to 40.

In the first shooting of the holiday weekend, two men were shot in the 9000 block of South Racine Avenue on Thanksgiving Day.

Police said around 4:44 p.m., the victims, 34 and 40, were struck in the body by gunfire.

The 34-year-old victim was transported to Little Company of Mary Medical Center and the 40-year-old was transported to Advocate Christ Medical Center - both in good condition.

Later in the evening, a 25-year-old man was shot inside a vehicle in the 8000 block of South Vernon Avenue.

The victim was inside the vehicle around 7:54 p.m. when he was struck in the head by gunfire, police said.

He was transported to the University of Chicago Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Two teens were also shot while traveling in a vehicle around 9:15 p.m. in the 2900 block of West Roosevelt Road.

The victims, a 16-year-old boy and a 17-year-old girl were riding in a vehicle when they heard gunshots and felt pain.

The boy was struck in the leg and back and the girl was struck in the back and neck. Both were taken to Stroger Hospital in fair condition.

They were unable to provide any further details about the shooting.

Minutes later, an unaged man was found unresponsive on a sidewalk, in the 100 block of West 112th Street around 9:18 p.m.

Police say the victim suffered a gunshot wound to the face and abdomen and was pronounced dead on the scene.

There is no one in custody in either incident.

This is a developing story.