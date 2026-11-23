The FAA briefly issued a ground stop at Chicago O'Hare International Airport Monday because of staffing issues, which may not be what people traveling this week for the Thanksgiving holiday wanted to hear.

Inside O'Hare, most of the passengers who spoke with CBS News Chicago were unaware the ground stop was even issued, and glad they weren't caught in the mess.

This year more than 81 million Americans are expected to travel for Thanksgiving, with AAA estimating more than 350,000 Illinoisans alone flying. Tuesday night and Wednesday morning are expected to be the busiest times at the airport.

The Federal Aviation Administration said low staffing led to a brief pause of incoming flights to O'Hare Monday morning. But most said they landed without issue.

"I didn't hear anything," said traveler Tim Cole. "We didn't get any like announcements or text messages or anything from the airline, so it wasn't a problem for us coming back from Phoenix."

But the massive nationwide ground stop that grounded every plane on Friday, Nov. 13, is still fresh in the minds of most people at airports this week.

"Hearing that there was another ground stop, I'm glad that we weren't stranded because not being able to have my mother's sweet potato pie is crime," Cole said.

After the nationwide ground stop, but United and Delta have also experience system outages in recent days.

Sean Cudahy, aviation expert with the travel website The Points Guy, said Monday's problems came down to staffing and air traffic control, issues that have been festering for years.

"Sometimes you get in these situations where you might have workers out sick, you might have, you know, someone that's on vacation, PTO, and that you know, that can lead to a situation where they have to actually slow the flow of planes to keep things safe, and I think that's what you had happen here today at O'Hare," he said.

His best advice is to keep a close eye on your airline app and head out with plenty of extra time.

"Unfortunately, as we head into Thanksgiving, it's been kind of a tumultuous few weeks for air travel, and it's given us a lot of reminders of the things that can go wrong. You know, I would definitely be getting to the airport earlier," Cudahy said.

AAA projects nearly 6 million will fly domestically for Thanksgiving this week. Other than Tuesday night and Wednesday, Sunday is also expected to be among the busiest travel days.