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FAA issues ground stops at Chicago O'Hare and Midway airports due to "equipment outage"

By
Sara Tenenbaum
Sara Tenenbaum
Senior Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Sara Tenenbaum is the Senior Digital Producer for CBS News Chicago, overseeing editorial operations and social media, and covering breaking, local and community news.
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Sara Tenenbaum

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There are ground stops at both Chicago O'Hare International Airport and Midway International Airport because of an equipment outage, according to the FAA.

The ground stops were posted to the Federal Aviation Administration's National Airspace System Status website.

The Air Traffic Control System Command Center noted in its alert that there were "comms issues" but had no further details.

Shortly after the FAA listed the O'Hare and Midway ground stops on their website, the agency announced they have ordered all airports nationwide ground stopped for "extraordinary circumstances and for reasons of safety." 

According to the FAA, all departing flights are stopped until further notice. Inbound flights will be managed on a case-by-case basis.

No further details were immediately available. 

CBS News Chicago has reached out to the Chicago Department of Aviation and both airports for more information and are waiting to hear back. 

This is a developing story. Check back with CBS News Chicago for updates.

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