Thanksgiving Day shooting in South Side's Brainerd neighborhoods leaves two wounded

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Two men were wounded in the late afternoon Thanksgiving Day in the South Side's Brainerd neighborhood.

At 4:44 p.m., the men – ages 27 and 31 – were shot in the 9000 block of South Racine Avenue, police said.

The younger man was taken to OSF Little Company of Mary Medical Center in Evergreen Park, while the younger man was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn. Both were reported in good condition.

No one was in custody late Thursday. Area Two detectives are investigating.