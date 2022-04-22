Terrifying moments as roommate describes victim's shooting in Lincoln Square

CHICAGO (CBS) -- We're learning more about the young woman shot outside her home in Lincoln Square on Wednesday..

Witnesses told CBS 2 three men with assault rifles fired more than a dozen shots at her in broad daylight.

As CBS 2's Asal Rezaei reported, the victim's two roommates were moving their things out of the unit on Eastwood Avenue west of Western Avenue on Thursday. They said they do not feel safe staying there. They are traumatized after what happened with gunshots still seen on the neighbor's garage.

Almost too many bullet holes to count in the front of the 24-year-old victim's car. She's recovering in the hospital after witnesses say three men opened fire around 2:45 p.m. Wednesday.

The young woman's two roommates did not want to be on camera.

One of them told CBS 2 they saw the same three suspects walking with a dog in their alley earlier. She said she called the victim and warned her to be careful when leaving the house because she thought the men looked suspicious.

Moments later, the victim and the second roommate walked out the back door and looked around before approaching her car.

That roommate tells me the gunmen were hiding and popped out with assault rifles and began shooting at them. The victim was shot once in the chest, one bullet grazed her face.

The roommates have no idea why they were targeted but believe the suspects were possibly trying to rob them or take their car.

Multiple calls to police describe the suspects running from the scene. The second roommate who was also shot at said once the bullets stopped flying, the suspects ran away and attempt to carjack a taxi, but were unsuccessful.

Her roommates said, thankfully, her condition is now stable.

Police were there taking a closer look at a nearby surveillance camera. CBS 2 confirmed it is a working camera although the neighbor said he wouldn't share the footage with CBS 2. Area Three detectives are investigating with no one in custody.