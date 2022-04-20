Watch CBS News

Woman shot, critically wounded in Lincoln Square

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A woman was shot and critically wounded in a Lincoln Square backyard Wednesday afternoon.

At 2:42 p.m., the 24-year-old woman was in the backyard of a home in the 2400 block of West Eastwood Avenue when she was shot in the chest by an unknown assailant, police said.

The woman was taken to Swedish Hospital in critical condition.

Area Three detectives are investigating.

