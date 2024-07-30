Bodycam video shows fatal police shooting of 4-year-old boy in Macomb, Illinois

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Police in Macomb, Illinois, on Monday released body camera video footage showing a police officer shooting and killing two people, including a 4-year-old boy and the man holding the child hostage.

On March 16, Macomb police were dispatched to a home to investigate reports of domestic violence.

The video, which was edited with narration, shows blood on the walls of a stairwell. Screams can be heard inside one of the apartments.

Officers broke into that apartment, saw a woman with multiple stab wounds, and confronted a man armed with two knives.

That man, later identified as 57-year-old Anthony T. George, ran into a room and then pop around the corner, holding a knife to the throat of 4-year-old Terrell Miller, the son of the stabbing victim.

One of the officers fired one shot, killing both George and Miller.

McDonough County prosecutors have said the officers involved in the shooting would not be charged with a crime, after a review by a special prosecutor from the Illinois State's Attorney Appellate Prosecutor's office found no basis for criminal charges.

The release of the video footage in Terrell Miller's death comes just a week after Illinois State Police released video showing a Sangamon County Sheriff's deputy shooting and killing 36-year-old Sonya Massey inside her home after she'd called 911 to report a suspected prowler outside.

Video from Massey's shooting shows a deputy shoot her in the head as she crouched down in her kitchen after he ordered her to drop a pot of water that had been on the stove.

The deputy who shot Massey, Sean Grayson, has been charged with first-degree murder, and has pleaded not guilty. He has been fired by the sheriff's office.

Grayson was working for his sixth police department since 2020 when he shot and killed Massey, had pleaded guilty twice to driving under the influence before becoming a police officer, and had left the Army after only 19 months before he was discharged for misconduct.

A specific incident in which Grayson is accused of having trouble obeying orders also happened during his time with Logan County Sheriff's office—where he worked from May 2022 to April 2023. Grayson refused an order by a superior to terminate a high-speed chase on Illinois 121 over a traffic infraction, in which his speed at times reached 110 mph.

Sangamon County Sheriff Jack Campbell has said his department failed Massey, but has said he does not plan to step down.