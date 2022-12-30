Chicago First Alert Weather: Temperatures remain cool this afternoon
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Temperatures remain cool this afternoon and evening (despite being 5 degrees or so above average!). Clouds will linger.
Tonight:
Mostly cloudy. Low near 30.
Tomorrow:
Partly cloudy with some afternoon sun. High near 40.
Temps near 34 with cloudy skies for ringing in the New Year!
EXTENDED
Warmer for the first few days of 2023. Highs may approach 60 for Tuesday. The warmth brings rain showers though.
