Chicago First Alert Weather: Temperatures hold steady in low 40s tonight

By Albert Ramon

/ CBS Chicago

Chicago First Alert Weather: Warmer than average
Chicago First Alert Weather: Warmer than average 02:53

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Increasing clouds this evening with temperatures holding steady in the low 40s through the overnight.

Breezy and warmer Thursday with highs in the low to mid 50s. Cloudy skies with areas of fog, mist and drizzle throughout the day.

A cold front moves into the area early Friday morning, so expect highs in the 40s in the morning and afternoon temperatures in the upper 30s. Scattered showers possible. More showers for Saturday with highs in the upper 30s. We expect a temperature of 36 degrees at midnight as we ring in the new year under a mostly cloudy sky and a slight chance for rain.

Sunday will be cloudy but a few degrees warmer in the low to mid 40s.

More rain on Monday afternoon, but highs will climb back into the 50s through Tuesday.

TONIGHT: Turning cloudy. Much milder and breezy. Low 40°

THURSDAY: Cloudy skies with fog, mist and drizzle. A breezy south wind. High 52°

FRIDAY: Colder with highs occurring in the morning in the low 40s. Expect upper 30s in the afternoon. Scattered showers possible, especially for areas south of Chicago. High 40°

