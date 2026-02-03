Watch CBS News
Local News

2 teens shot, critically injured inside South Shore apartment

By Darius Johnson,
Elyssa Kaufman
Elyssa Kaufman
Digital Producer, CBS Chicago
Elyssa Kaufman is an Emmy-winning digital news producer at CBS News Chicago. She covers breaking news CBSChicago.com.
Read Full Bio
Elyssa Kaufman

/ CBS Chicago

Add CBS News on Google

Two teens were shot inside an apartment building in Chicago's South Shore early Tuesday morning. 

Chicago police responded to an apartment in the 2200 block of East 67th Street around 2:45 a.m. and found the teens with gunshot wounds. 

Police said a 16-year-old and an 18-year-old were taken to the University of Chicago Hospital in critical condition. 

Two guns were recovered from the scene. The circumstances surrounding the shooting are unknown at this time. 

No arrests have been made.

Area One detectives are investigating. 

In:

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue