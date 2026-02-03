2 teens shot, critically injured inside South Shore apartment

Two teens were shot inside an apartment building in Chicago's South Shore early Tuesday morning.

Chicago police responded to an apartment in the 2200 block of East 67th Street around 2:45 a.m. and found the teens with gunshot wounds.

Police said a 16-year-old and an 18-year-old were taken to the University of Chicago Hospital in critical condition.

Two guns were recovered from the scene. The circumstances surrounding the shooting are unknown at this time.

No arrests have been made.

Area One detectives are investigating.