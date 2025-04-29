3 teens injured in shooting on Chicago's South Side

Three teens were shot in Chicago's Chatham neighborhood overnight.

Just after midnight, Chicago police said officers responded to a call for a person shot in the 7900 block of South Maryland Avenue and found the victims with gunshot wounds.

The teens told police two people fired shots from inside a red SUV.

Police said a 14-year-old was shot in the leg. A 16-year-old girl and a 13-year-old boy were both shot in the foot.

They were taken to Comer Children's Hospital in good condition.

Police are searching for the shooters. No arrests have been made.

This is a developing story. CBS News Chicago will continue to provide updates.