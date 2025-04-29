Watch CBS News
Local News

3 teens injured in shooting on Chicago's South Side

By Darius Johnson,
Elyssa Kaufman
Elyssa Kaufman
Digital Producer, CBS Chicago
Elyssa is a digital news producer for CBS Chicago. She covers breaking news and manages the station's social media presence.
Read Full Bio
Elyssa Kaufman

/ CBS Chicago

3 teens injured in shooting on Chicago's South Side
3 teens injured in shooting on Chicago's South Side 01:32

Three teens were shot in Chicago's Chatham neighborhood overnight. 

Just after midnight, Chicago police said officers responded to a call for a person shot in the 7900 block of South Maryland Avenue and found the victims with gunshot wounds. 

The teens told police two people fired shots from inside a red SUV. 

Police said a 14-year-old was shot in the leg. A 16-year-old girl and a 13-year-old boy were both shot in the foot. 

They were taken to Comer Children's Hospital in good condition. 

Police are searching for the shooters. No arrests have been made.   

This is a developing story. CBS News Chicago will continue to provide updates. 

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.