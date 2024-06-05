Teens march to shine a light on National Gun Violence Awareness Day

CHICAGO (CBS) — In Chicago's Austin neighborhood, hundreds of people of all ages hit the streets.

They're marching to commemorate National Gun Violence Awareness Day, an annual tradition promoting peace and community.

There were roughly 200 participants, most of whom were teens from the community.

All of them donned orange, all part of a national movement that started in Chicago more than a decade ago that aims to raise awareness of the realities of gun violence and how young people when given the proper tools, could fight back.

An annual gathering focused on changing the narrative.

"Oftentimes we think it's hard to bring people together in mass for fear of something bad happening, and this is the day as it should be every day to say 'No you can,'" said Adam Alonso, CEO of BUILD

Organizers at BUILD, the Austin-based youth services agency, brought together the coalition, which took to the streets with a mission of hope.

The tradition began as a way to commemorate the life of Hadiya Pendleton, a 15-year-old who was shot and killed on a playground on the South Side back in 2013.

More than a decade later, the day is used across the country to pay tribute to the estimated 43,000 Americans who lose their lives to gun violence every year.

Organizations like BUILD impact the West Side, inspiring youth with mentorship and purpose.

"Honestly, I really hope that the kids look at this community center and want to come back. You know, go to college, get that degree, go to school, and come back and give back," said Bryant Harris with BUILD.

"My life without Build I would've definitely not had the knowledge that I know now and dealing with the people how I am at being able to talk," said BUILD Team Leader Juvon Crawford.

As the summer months approach, the BUILD team plans to strategize and mobilize, making its presence known across the West Side.

It'll be offering programs to young people that run the gamut in hopes of putting a dent into gun violence across the city.