Two 18-year-olds killed in three-vehicle crash in Hoffman Estates

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Two teens have died after a crash Saturday morning in Hoffman Estates, police confirm.

The three-vehicle crash happened just before 9 a.m. near the intersection of Higgins Road and Barrington Road.

An 18-year-old woman who was driving one of the vehicles was transported to St. Alexius Medical Center where she was pronounced dead. An 18-year-old man who was a passenger in her vehicle was transported to Alexian Brothers in Elk Grove Grove Village, where he was also pronounced dead.

Two other people involved in the crash were transported to local hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say the initial investigation indicates that alcohol may have been a factor in the crash, but no other information was given.

The crash remains under investigation.