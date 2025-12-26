2 teens injured in separate Chicago shootings overnight

Two teens were injured in separate shootings overnight in Chicago.

Just before 12:30 a.m., Chicago police said a 15-year-old boy was walking in the 2900 block of East 91st Street when he saw a group of men across the street. Someone in the group fired shots, hitting the teen in the leg.

He was taken to Comer Children's Hospital and listed in good condition.

Then, just before 1 a.m., a 17-year-old boy was standing outside in the 5700 block of North Rockwell Street when police said he heard shots and felt pain.

Police said he took himself to St. Francis Hospital with a gunshot wound to the thigh. He was listed in good condition.

No arrests have been made in either incident.

Police are investigating.