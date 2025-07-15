2 teens injured in separate shootings overnight in Chicago

2 teens injured in separate shootings overnight in Chicago

Two teens were hospitalized after two separate shootings overnight on Chicago's south and west sides.

The first shooting took place just after 10 p.m. in East Garfield Park.

Chicago police said a 16-year-old was outside, near Jackson and Sacramento boulevards, when he heard a loud noise and felt pain.

Police said the teen was shot several times in the legs. He was taken to Stroger Hospital and was listed in critical condition.

Around midnight, on the South Side, police said a 14-year-old was walking outside at 64th Street and King Drive when he was shot in the groin.

He was taken to Comer Children's Hospital, where he is expected to recover.

Police said no arrests have been made.

Police are investigating both incidents.