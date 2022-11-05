Watch CBS News
Local News

Teens charged with carjacking, robbery elderly man and woman on South Side

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS) – Two teens are charged with carjacking and robbing an elderly man and woman on the city's South Side Friday.

The boys, 16 and 17, were arrested in the 7400 block of South Sangamon Street in Englewood.

They were identified as the suspects who moments earlier carjacked a 65-year-old man while armed with a firearm, in the 1600 block of West 95th Street.

On the same day, they also took property belonging to a 73-year-old woman, in the 1400 block of West 95th Street.

Both teens were placed into custody and charged with armed vehicular hijacking and armed robbery.

No additional information was immediately available. 

First published on November 5, 2022 / 12:30 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.