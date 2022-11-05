Teens charged with carjacking, robbery elderly man and woman on South Side

CHICAGO (CBS) – Two teens are charged with carjacking and robbing an elderly man and woman on the city's South Side Friday.

The boys, 16 and 17, were arrested in the 7400 block of South Sangamon Street in Englewood.

They were identified as the suspects who moments earlier carjacked a 65-year-old man while armed with a firearm, in the 1600 block of West 95th Street.

On the same day, they also took property belonging to a 73-year-old woman, in the 1400 block of West 95th Street.

Both teens were placed into custody and charged with armed vehicular hijacking and armed robbery.

No additional information was immediately available.