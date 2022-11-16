3 teens charged with attempted robbery, carjacking on Chicago's West Side

CHICAGO (CBS) – Three teens are charged with attempting to rob and carjack a 25-year-old man in the North Lawndale neighborhood Wednesday morning.

Police arrested the three boys around 1:02 a.m., in the 300 block of West Cermak Road.

They were identified as the suspects, who moments earlier, attempted to rob the victim while indicating they had a weapon, in the 1900 block of South Central Park Avenue.

They took the victim's personal belongings and fled the scene.

Responding officers located the teens and placed them into custody.

All three were charged with attempted vehicular hijacking and aggravated robbery. One of the boys was also charged with a misdemeanor count of theft.

No additional information was immediately available.