3 teens charged with carjacking 61-year-old man in South Chicago

Three teenagers have been charged with carjacking a 61-year-old man over the weekend in the South Chicago neighborhood.

Jamari Dunbar, 18, and two juveniles – a 14-year-old boy and a 15-year-old boy – each have been charged with one count of aggravated vehicular hijacking. The 15-year-old also has been charged with unlawful possession of a stolen vehicle.

Police said the three teens stole a 61-year-old man's car at gunpoint on Sunday in the 7900 block of South Shore Drive.

All three teens were arrested on Monday, after they were identified as the carjackers, police said.

Dunbar was scheduled to make his first court appearance on Wednesday. Court information was not available for the two younger boys.