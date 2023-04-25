Teens charged in armed robbery of man, woman in Hermosa

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Three teens have been arrested and charged in the armed robbery of a young man and woman at gunpoint in the Hermosa neighborhood.

One of the suspects is also charged with another robbery the same night nearby in the Humboldt Park neighborhood.

Marquese Simmons, 18, and two male juveniles – ages 14 and 16 – were each arrested at 11:40 p.m. Sunday in the 7100 block of South Marshfield Avenue in West Englewood.

The 14-year-old was charged with three felony counts of armed robbery, one felony count each of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and possession of a controlled substance, and a misdemeanor count of criminal trespass to a vehicle.

The 16-year-old was charged with two felony counts of armed robbery, and one misdemeanor count of criminal trespass to a vehicle.

Simmons was only charged with a misdemeanor count of criminal trespass to a vehicle.

Police said all three defendants were involved in the robbery of a man and woman, both 19, in the 4200 block of West Dickens Avenue minutes before their arrest.

The 14-year-old defendant was also charged in the armed robbery of a 39-year-old woman in the 3700 block of West Potomac Avenue.

The suspects were in possession of a previously stolen vehicle at the time of their arrest, police said.

Further information was not immediately available late Tuesday.