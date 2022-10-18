Watch CBS News
Local News

Teenager in critical condition after being shot in West Garfield Park

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS) – A 16-year-old boy is in critical condition after being shot in West Garfield Park Tuesday afternoon.

The boy was near the sidewalk in the 4100 block of West Madison Street around 1 p.m. when he was struck multiple times on the body, Chicago police said.

He was taken to Stroger Hospital initially reported in critical condition.

No offenders are in custody and area detectives are investigating.

Police provided no further details.

CBS Chicago Team
wbbm-cbs2-chicago-logo.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on October 18, 2022 / 2:05 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.