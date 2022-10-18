Teenager in critical condition after being shot in West Garfield Park

CHICAGO (CBS) – A 16-year-old boy is in critical condition after being shot in West Garfield Park Tuesday afternoon.

The boy was near the sidewalk in the 4100 block of West Madison Street around 1 p.m. when he was struck multiple times on the body, Chicago police said.

He was taken to Stroger Hospital initially reported in critical condition.

No offenders are in custody and area detectives are investigating.

Police provided no further details.