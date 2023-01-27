Teen from Ohio arrested in threats directed at Valparaiso High School

VALPARAISO, Ind. (CBS) -- Police have made an arrest after several threats were called into Valparaiso High School over the last few weeks.

Reports of possible violence were called into the school on Jan. 9, 17, and most recently on Thursday. The threats were called in by phone and interrupted school days by panicking students, teachers, other staff, and parents, police said.

On Thursday, police said a 16-year-old boy from Ohio was taken into custody.

The Valparaiso Police Department worked with the FBI, the Secret Service, and the Porter County, Indiana Sheriff's office to track down the teen.