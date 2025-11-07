Teen hit by bullet while sleeping in Joliet, police say

Joliet police are investigating after a 17-year-old boy was struck by a bullet while sleeping in his bed early Friday morning.

Police said they were called to the 900 block of Midland Avenue just after 3 a.m. for a report of shots fired. When they got there, they found a 17-year-old boy shot in the mouth while he was asleep in the bedroom of a nearby home.

Police said the gunshots came into the boy's bedroom from outside, hitting him while he was in bed. It was not immediately clear if he was struck by a stray bullet or if someone had been aiming at the home.

The teen was taken to St. Joseph Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries. Police found multiple shell casings in outside during their initial investigation.

A man and a girl also in the home at the time of the shooting were not hurt, police said.

Joliet police are asking anyone with information or video of the shooting to contact the Joliet Polcie Department Investigation Division at 815-724-3020 or Will County Crime Stoppers at 1-800323-6734 or at crimestoppersofwillcounty.org.