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14-year-old shot, killed on Chicago's South Side

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Darius Johnson
Darius Johnson
Reporter
Darius Johnson joined CBS News Chicago in August 2023.
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Darius Johnson,
Elyssa Kaufman
Elyssa Kaufman
Digital Producer, CBS Chicago
Elyssa Kaufman is an Emmy-winning digital news producer at CBS News Chicago. She covers breaking news CBSChicago.com.
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Elyssa Kaufman

/ CBS Chicago

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A teen was shot and killed in the Auburn Gresham neighborhood on Thursday night. 

Chicago police said officers responded to the 8000 block of South Carpenter just after 11:30 p.m. for a call of a person shot. Officers found a  14-year-old boy with multiple gunshot wounds.

He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he died.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting are unknown at this time. Video from the scene shows investigators focusing on a nearby alley with crime tape. 

No arrests have been made. 

Area Two detectives are investigating.

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