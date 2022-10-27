Watch CBS News
15-year-old shot and killed while walking in Grand Crossing

15-year-old shot and killed while walking in Grand Crossing
CHICAGO (CBS)-- A 15-year-old boy was killed in a drive-by shooting in the Grand Crossing neighborhood.

Police say the teen was walking in the 7700 block of South Vernon Avenue around 8:30 last night, when someone in a white Jeep pulled up and started shooting. 

He was rushed to University of Chicago Medical Center with multiple gunshot wounds and later died from his injuries. 

No one is in custody.

