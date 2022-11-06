Watch CBS News
Teen shot, seriously wounded in Garfield Park

CHICAGO (CBS) – A 16-year-old boy is seriously wounded following a shooting in the Garfield Park neighborhood Sunday morning.

The shooting happened in the 100 block of North Karlov around 11:19 a.m.

Police said the boy suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the body and was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in serious condition.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting are unknown.

Area Four detectives are investigating. 

First published on November 6, 2022 / 12:49 PM

