16-year-old shot on Chicago's West Side

Teen shot in the leg on Chicago's West Side

A teenage boy was shot in Chicago's Garfield Park neighborhood early Friday morning, police said.

According to the Chicago Police Department, officers found a 16-year-old boy on the ground in the 3100 block of West Arthington Street just before 1 a.m.

Police said the teen had a gunshot wound to his leg. He was taken to Stroger Hospital where police said he was listed in fair condition.

Details on what led up to the shooting were not immediately available.

Area Four detectives are investigating.

No arrests have been made.

This is a developing story. CBS News Chicago will continue to provide updates.