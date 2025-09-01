15-year-old boy in serious condition after shooting in Chicago's Ashburn neighborhood
A teenage boy and a man were shot in Chicago's Ashburn neighborhood early Monday morning.
According to Chicago police, officers responded to the 8200 block of South St. Louis, around 3 a.m., and found a 15-year-old boy and a 43-year-old man with gunshot wounds.
The 15-year-old was taken to Christ Hospital in serious condition with a gunshot wound to his head.
The man suffered a graze wound to the nose and was taken to the same hospital in good condition.
No arrests have been made.
Police are investigating.