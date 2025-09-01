Watch CBS News
15-year-old boy in serious condition after shooting in Chicago's Ashburn neighborhood

By
Elyssa Kaufman
Elyssa Kaufman
Digital Producer, CBS Chicago
Elyssa is a digital news producer for CBS Chicago. She covers breaking news and manages the station's social media presence.
/ CBS Chicago

/ CBS Chicago

A teenage boy and a man were shot in Chicago's Ashburn neighborhood early Monday morning. 

According to Chicago police, officers responded to the 8200 block of South St. Louis, around 3 a.m.,  and found a 15-year-old boy and a 43-year-old man with gunshot wounds. 

The 15-year-old was taken to Christ Hospital in serious condition with a gunshot wound to his head. 

The man suffered a graze wound to the nose and was taken to the same hospital in good condition. 

No arrests have been made. 

Police are investigating. 

