15-year-old boy in serious condition after shooting in Chicago's Ashburn neighborhood

A teenage boy and a man were shot in Chicago's Ashburn neighborhood early Monday morning.

According to Chicago police, officers responded to the 8200 block of South St. Louis, around 3 a.m., and found a 15-year-old boy and a 43-year-old man with gunshot wounds.

The 15-year-old was taken to Christ Hospital in serious condition with a gunshot wound to his head.

The man suffered a graze wound to the nose and was taken to the same hospital in good condition.

No arrests have been made.

Police are investigating.