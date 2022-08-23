Watch CBS News
Teen shot and killed in Chatham neighborhood

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A teenager was shot and killed in the Chatham neighborhood late Tuesday afternoon.

The 18-year-old male victim was in an alley in the 8700 block of South Wabash Avenue around 4:48 p.m. when he sustained multiple gunshot wounds to his body by an unknown offender, Chicago police said.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Area Two detectives are investigating the incident.

Police provided no further details.

First published on August 23, 2022 / 6:32 PM

