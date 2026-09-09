Watch CBS News
Local News

Teen dies after being shot in neck in South Loop, police say

By
Jeramie Bizzle
Jeramie Bizzle
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.
Read Full Bio
Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

Add CBS News on Google

A 16-year-old boy was shot and killed in the South Loop Wednesday night. 

It happened shortly after 9 p.m. in the 1100 block of South Michigan Avenue. 

Chicago police say that the teen was found with a gunshot wound to the neck. He was taken to Northwestern Hospital in serious condition and later died. 

Initial police scanner reports say the shooting happened around a skate park. It's unclear what led up to the shooting. 

Area 3 detectives are investigating.

In:

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue