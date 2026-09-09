Teen dies after being shot in neck in South Loop, police say

A 16-year-old boy was shot and killed in the South Loop Wednesday night.

It happened shortly after 9 p.m. in the 1100 block of South Michigan Avenue.

Chicago police say that the teen was found with a gunshot wound to the neck. He was taken to Northwestern Hospital in serious condition and later died.

Initial police scanner reports say the shooting happened around a skate park. It's unclear what led up to the shooting.

Area 3 detectives are investigating.