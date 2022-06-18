Teen girl shot while in rideshare in South Chicago
CHICAGO (CBS) – A 17-year-old girl is shot while inside a rideshare in South Chicago Friday night, according to police.
Around 9:47 p.m., the victim was a passenger in a rideshare vehicle when shots were fired from an occupant in an SUV, police said.
The victim was transported to the University of Chicago in good condition with a gunshot wound to the left shoulder.
No other injuries were reported.
No one is in custody. Area Two detectives are investigating.
