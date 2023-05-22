Teen girl shot in car on DuSable Lake Shore Drive

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 17-year-old girl is hospitalized after she was shot in Chicago's Lincoln Park neighborhood Sundy evening.

The girl was in a vehicle in the 1700 block of North DuSable Lake Shore Drive around 7 p.m. when she was struck in the lower back.

She was transported to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center in good condition.

Area Three detectives are investigating.

No further information was immediately available.