Teen faces federal charges in gunpoint carjacking in Posen

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chilling photos released Tuesday displayed the moment when unsuspecting customers at a gas station were met with a man pointing a gun and demanding their car keys.

It happened on Wednesday of last week at the Thorntons gas station at 148th Street and Western Avenue in Posen, according to the U.S. Attorney's office.

A woman was driving a Kia Optima when the carjacker approached, pointed a loaded gun at her, and demanded the keys, prosecutors said.

Carjacking suspect points gun at victim in Posen. U.S. Attorney's Office

The victim got her two children out of the car, and the carjacker then got in and drove off, prosecutors said.

Carjacking suspect points gun at victim in Posen. U.S. Attorney's Office

The carjacker quickly lost control of the car, got out, and ran back toward the gas station, prosecutors said.

Back at the gas station, he tried to force his way into a parked semi-trailer truck, but failed to do so, prosecutors said. He then dropped his gun down a sewer, prosecutors said.

Carjacking suspect drops gun down sewer. U.S. Attorney's Office

Even without the gun, the carjacker still tried to force his way into another vehicle, prosecutors said. The driver of that vehicle pushed him onto the ground, and Posen police officers arrested him, prosecutors said.

Officers then fond the gun in the sewer. It had a "sear switch" that could make it fire more than one shot each time the trigger was pulled, prosecutors said.

Kewan Tillman, 19, of Calumet City, is charged federally with one count of carjacking.

His initial court appearance date has not been determined.