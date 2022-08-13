Police investigation: Downers Grove teen dies from fall at parking garage in Elmhurst

ELMHURST, Ill. (CBS) – Police are investigating the death of a Downers Grove teen who fell at a parking garage in Elmhurst Saturday morning.

Elmhurst Police and Fire Departments responded to the rear ally boarding the parking garage, located at 135 N. Addison Ave, for an unresponsive male.

The 17-year-old boy was transported to an area hospital by paramedics and was pronounced dead.

The victim's vehicle was located on the 6th floor of the garage. Evidence present at the scene is consistent with a fall, according to City of Elmhurst Communications Manager Kassondra schref.

This incident is under investigation by the Elmhurst Police Department and DuPage County Coroner's Office.

The victim is not being identified to allow for family notifications.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Elmhurst Police at 630-530-3050.