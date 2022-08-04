Teen dies after being shot trying to break into woman's car in Woodlawn, police say

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 13-year-old boy has died, four days after he was shot while police say he was trying to break into a car in the Woodlawn neighborhood.

Police said four or five people were trying to break into a parked car on Friday in the 1100 block of East 62nd Street around 8 p.m. Friday, when the 34-year-old woman who owned the car confronted them.

One of the would-be thieves pointed a gun at the woman, who has a concealed carry license, and fired her own gun, shooting 13-year-old Dion Young in the neck, according to police and the Cook County Medical Examiner's office.

The other suspects fled the scene, and Young was taken to Comer Children's Hospital, where he died Tuesday afternoon.

Area One detectives were investigating.