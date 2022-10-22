Watch CBS News
Teen critically wounded after being shot multiple times in Englewood

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – A 15-year-old boy is critically wounded after being shot multiple times in the Englewood neighborhood Saturday morning.

The shooting happened in the 5700 block of South Princeton around 6:53 a.m.

Police said the victim was outside when a sedan stopped near him and an unidentified suspect inside began firing shots in his direction.

The teen was taken to Comer Children's Hospital with multiple gunshot wounds throughout his body in critical condition.

No one is in custody.

Area One Detectives are investigating.

