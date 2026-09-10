Teen charged in Woodlawn shooting killed Hyde Park Academy student Eric Billops, injured girl in April

A 15-year-old boy is charged with multiple felonies for an April shooting in Woodlawn that killed a 16-year-old boy and seriously injured a 16-year-old girl.

The teen, who has not been named, is charged with one count of first degree murder, one count of attempted first degree murder, aggravated battery causing great bodily harm, intimidation and gun charges, all felonies.

On April 15, the two teenage victims were at a bus stop in the 6300 block of South Stony Island Avenue when Chicago police said a person approached them, pulled out a gun and opened fire.

The boy was struck multiple times and taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition, where he later died. The girl was struck multiple times as well but was in good condition when she was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center.

The bus stop was near Hyde Park Academy and the South Side YMCA. The killed boy was identified as Eric Billops, a student at Hyde Park Academy.

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"He wasn't a gangbanger. He was a kid that wanted to go to this school," his aunt told CBS News Chicago at the time. "This is unacceptable. Kids should be able to go to school and live in peace."

His family also said at the time they believed the shooting was sparked by a minor argument earlier in the day at school over a vape pen.

Police said the teen charged was arrested Wednesday by members of the Area One Homicide Investigation Support Team.

No additional information was immediately available. The date of the teen's first court appearance was not immediately known.