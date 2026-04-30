Teen charged with shooting and killing man in Palatine, Illinois

A 15-year-old boy has been charged with shooting and killing a man while the victim was driving last month in northwest suburban Palatine, causing him to crash into several parked cars and a dumpster.

Police said 20-year-old Kevin Koonce, of Streamwood, was found inside a crashed vehicle in the 1200 block of East Prairie Brook Drive around 9:40 p.m. on March 16. He had suffered a gunshot wound and was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

A neighbor said he heard multiple gunshots, then saw Koonce's vehicle run over a stop sign and crash through part of a fence outside a nearby daycare. He said at one point the car was in the air, coming over a hill, before it crashed into several parked cars, and hitting a dumpster.

Police said, around 7:30 a.m. on Thursday, detectives took a 15-year-old boy from Palatine into custody. He was charged with one count of first-degree murder, and was due to appear in Juvenile Court on Friday. He is being held in juvenile detention.