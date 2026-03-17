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Driver found dead with gunshot wound after crash in Palatine, Illinois

By
Elyssa Kaufman
Elyssa Kaufman
Digital Producer, CBS Chicago
Elyssa Kaufman is an Emmy-winning digital news producer at CBS News Chicago. She covers breaking news CBSChicago.com.
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Elyssa Kaufman

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A driver was found dead with a gunshot wound after a crash in Palatine, Illinois, on Monday night. 

Around 9:30 p.m., officers responded to a call for a driver hitting several parked cars and a dumpster near East Prairie Brook Drive. 

Officers found a 20-year-old man in the driver's seat with a gunshot wound. 

The Palatine Fire Department responded and took the man to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. 

Police said a death investigation has shut down North Rand Road between Route 53 and Dundee.      

There is no known ongoing threat to the public at this time, police confirmed.   

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