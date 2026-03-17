Driver found dead with gunshot wound after crash in Palatine, Illinois

A driver was found dead with a gunshot wound after a crash in Palatine, Illinois, on Monday night.

Around 9:30 p.m., officers responded to a call for a driver hitting several parked cars and a dumpster near East Prairie Brook Drive.

Officers found a 20-year-old man in the driver's seat with a gunshot wound.

The Palatine Fire Department responded and took the man to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Police said a death investigation has shut down North Rand Road between Route 53 and Dundee.

There is no known ongoing threat to the public at this time, police confirmed.