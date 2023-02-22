Watch CBS News
Local News

Teen charged with carjacking handicapped man on Far North Side

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS) – A 16-year-old boy is charged with carjacking a handicapped man on the city's Far North Side Tuesday night.

Chicago police arrested the teen around 8:33 p.m., in the 2400 block of West Lexington Street on the Near West Side.

Police say he was identified as the suspect who, moments earlier, participated in a carjacking of a 67-year-old man, in the 6000 block of North Campbell Avenue.

He was taken into custody and charged with aggravated vehicular hijacking-handicapped. 

No further information was immediately available. 

First published on February 22, 2023 / 10:28 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.