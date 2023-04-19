Teen charged with beating and carjacking man at Wicker Park gas station

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 15-year-old boy has been charged with beating and carjacking a man at a Wicker Park gas station on Tuesday.

Police said the boy was arrested shortly after 2 p.m. Tuesday, several hours after the attack at the Shell Gas station in the 1600 block of North Western Avenue.

The boy has been charged with two counts of vehicular hijacking, one count of aggravated battery, one count of robbery, and one count of possession of a stolen vehicle.

Police said he was identified as one of a group of carjackers who beat a 56-year-old man and stole his Honda CRV from the Shell gas station around 4 a.m. Tuesday.

Surveillance video shows three cars circle the pumps at the gas station while the SUV's owner was in the store.

Then a guy gets out of one of the cars, runs to the Honda CRV at the pumps, and gets in. The owner then rushes over, opens the door, and pulls the guy out.

As the two exchange words, a second guy comes over, and grabs the owner of the SUV, and both carjackers violently attack him.

The victim gets away as one of the carjackers gets into the SUV and drives away, while the Honda's owner flags down a police car for help. The victim refused treatment on scene.

Police recovered the SUV about two blocks away. It was left running in the middle of the street with the gas cap still open.

The 15-year-old now charged in that attack is also charged in a carjacking minutes later in the 500 block of North Hoyne, police said.