Chicago crime: Man beaten, carjacked at Northwest Side gas station

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man was beaten before being carjacked on the Northwest Side Tuesday morning.

Chicago police said around 4 a.m., the victim was at a gas station, in the 1600 block of North Western Avenue, when he was approached by a group of men who began to batter him.

The suspects then jumped into the victim's car and fled in a white Honda CRV.

The victim refused treatment on scene.

Police say the car was recovered in the 2500 block of West North Ave.

No arrests were made.