Chicago crime: Man beaten, carjacked at Northwest Side gas station
CHICAGO (CBS) – A man was beaten before being carjacked on the Northwest Side Tuesday morning.
Chicago police said around 4 a.m., the victim was at a gas station, in the 1600 block of North Western Avenue, when he was approached by a group of men who began to batter him.
The suspects then jumped into the victim's car and fled in a white Honda CRV.
The victim refused treatment on scene.
Police say the car was recovered in the 2500 block of West North Ave.
No arrests were made.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.