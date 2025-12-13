Teen charged with stabbing man at Northwest Side Burger King

A teenage boy was charged in connection with the stabbing of a man who tried to break up a fight at a Burger King restaurant on the Northwest Side.

Chicago police said the 17-year-old was arrested and charged with one felony count of aggravated battery with use of a deadly weapon.

According to police, on Friday, around 8:30 a.m., a 26-year-old man was inside the restaurant in the 6400 block of West Irving Park Road in Dunning when he tried to break up a fight. During which he was then stabbed multiple times.

The victim was taken to Lutheran General Hospital in critical condition, police said.

What led up to the fight itself remains unclear.

The teen was taken into custody less than an hour after the incident.

No further information was immediately available.

Note: The victim was originally reported as being 24 years old.