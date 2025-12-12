Watch CBS News
Local News

Man in critical condition after stabbing at Burger King on Chicago's Northwest Side

By
Elyssa Kaufman
Elyssa Kaufman
Digital Producer, CBS Chicago
Elyssa is a digital news producer for CBS Chicago. She covers breaking news and manages the station's social media presence.
Read Full Bio
Elyssa Kaufman

/ CBS Chicago

Add CBS News on Google

 A man is in critical condition after he was stabbed inside a Burger King on Chicago's Northwest Side on Friday morning. 

Chicago police said around 8:30 a.m., a 24-year-old man was inside the restaurant in the 6400 block of West Irving Park Road when he tried to de-escalate a fight. It is not clear what led up to the incident. 

Police said the man was then stabbed multiple times.

He was taken to Lutheran General Hospital in critical condition, police said.

One person was taken into custody, police said. 

Area Five detectives are investigating.

In:

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue