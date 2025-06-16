Watch CBS News
Local News

Teen charged with possessing loaded gun during teen takeover in Naperville, officials say

By
Jeramie Bizzle
Jeramie Bizzle
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.
Read Full Bio
Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

A teenage boy was charged with having a loaded gun during a teen takeover in Naperville, Illinois, over the weekend, the DuPage County State's Attorney's Office announced.

The 14-year-old from Naperville was charged with one count of unlawful possession of a weapon.

The office said on Saturday, shortly after 7:30 p.m., while patrolling the area of Washington Street and Jefferson Avenue during the takeover, an officer saw the teen acting suspiciously.

The officer confronted the teen and conducted a pat-down. During which, they found a loaded 9 millimeter semi-automatic handgun in his waistband. He was then arrested.

The teen appeared at his detention hearing Monday morning, where he was ordered to be released on home detention with electronic monitoring.

He is due back in court on  June 27.

Jeramie Bizzle

Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.