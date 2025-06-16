Teen charged with possessing loaded gun during teen takeover in Naperville, officials say

A teenage boy was charged with having a loaded gun during a teen takeover in Naperville, Illinois, over the weekend, the DuPage County State's Attorney's Office announced.

The 14-year-old from Naperville was charged with one count of unlawful possession of a weapon.

The office said on Saturday, shortly after 7:30 p.m., while patrolling the area of Washington Street and Jefferson Avenue during the takeover, an officer saw the teen acting suspiciously.

The officer confronted the teen and conducted a pat-down. During which, they found a loaded 9 millimeter semi-automatic handgun in his waistband. He was then arrested.

The teen appeared at his detention hearing Monday morning, where he was ordered to be released on home detention with electronic monitoring.

He is due back in court on June 27.